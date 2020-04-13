Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,075.94, down 90.69 points.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 16 cents, or 13.11 per cent, to $1.06 on 18.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $1.81, or three per cent, to $58.42 on 13 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Materials. Up 53 cents, or 10.11 per cent, to $5.77 on 10.15 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 4.15 per cent, to $3.70 on 10 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 60 cents, or 10.42 per cent, to $6.36 on 9.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $18.64 on 8.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 77 cents or 3.8 per cent to $19.31. Air Canada is suspending most international flights until June, while Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines Ltd. are cancelling all trips until May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision extends the suspension of more than 160 Air Canada routes as well as Air Transat and Sunwing trips by another month as closed borders and vanishing travel demand continue to ravage the airline industry. Air Canada says it is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad on three continents in collaboration with the Canadian government.

Indigo Books and Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Up 11 cents or 5.3 per cent to $2.18. Indigo Books and Music Inc. says it is rehiring 545 of its workers after tapping into the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy. The Toronto-based retailer temporarily laid off 5,200 of its retail employees and closed its retail locations in mid-March amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The Indigo workers being rehired are in salaried and leadership roles at retail locations. The company, however, warned that COVID-19 is expected to have a material impact on its fiscal 2021 business, operations and financial performance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says its board has approved a plan to consolidate all of its outstanding common shares on a 1-for-12 basis. The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the move will keep Aurora in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s standards and will provide access to investors, equity capital and trading liquidity. The consolidation plan is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals and comes as the company says it has $205 million in cash.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press