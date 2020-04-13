Loading articles...

Long-term care home deaths expected to rise: Tam

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

A body is removed from the long care home Yvon-Brunet in Montreal on Monday, April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

OTTAWA — Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says deaths in long-term care facilities will likely continue to rise, even as the growth of overall COVID-19 cases begin to slow.

The spread of the virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across the country.

While provinces and territories are ultimately responsible for their own public health response to the pandemic, the federal government has released guidelines to try to stall that spread in those vulnerable facilities.

The non-mandatory guidelines include suggestions that the homes limit visitors, screen workers at the beginning of each shift and screen residents daily.

Many provinces have already implemented similar measures.

Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte says long-term care homes are at greater risk because of the communal living space, exposure to visitors, patients transferred from other health facilities and shared health-care providers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Rollover SB 410 approaching Mayfield - traffic spotters reporting a vehicle in the ditch, emergency crews arriving on scene. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Wx Statement re strong gusty west wind for afternoon/early evening includes #Toronto GTA (April 13)
Latest Weather
Read more