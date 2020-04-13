Life after lockdown: Canadian in China says 'hold on to hope'

As COVID-19 measures persist throughout Canada, many are no doubt wondering, when cities will ease lockdown restrictions.

The global pandemic has left cities around the world almost unrecognizable, from Toronto to New York, Italy and Paris.

While nations like Canada have extended their nationwide emergency measures, others like China are beginning to take some steps towards normalcy.

“I feel like the planet is really ill and I’m so excited for just normal,” said Nikk Mitchell, a Canadian living in Hangzhou.

“It’s the real deal, this is a serious pandemic and it’s been ravaging across the world. It really hurt a lot of people.”

Hangzhou is just south of Shanghai, and nearly 800 kilometres from the COVID-19 epicenter Wuhan.

The 31-year-old, who has roots in Canada and the GTA says with no infections in recent days, the government has relaxed measures. Office buildings, schools, restaurants and some malls have opened after three weeks of strict self-isolation.

Mitchell says the government was proactive in shutting everything down before there was ever an increase in cases.

“People are kind of living as normal, but the shadow of the epidemic is still on everybody,” Mitchell said. “It’s like a weird back to normal. Offices are all open, restaurants and bars are running.”

Though the restrictions have been eased, new habits have been formed.

Mitchell says everyone is wearing masks in public spaces, and the government has also implemented further measures as people transition to the new normal.

For instance, Mitchell says there are multiple daily temperature checks to ensure those in public spaces aren’t sick and residents have also been assigned a QR code. The bar code is scanned on cellphones, and allows the government to monitor people’s whereabouts, in the event an individual comes in contact with a case which leads to a spread.

Mitchell has been living in China for the last 12 years, running his film company FXG. Though he only experienced a few weeks of isolation, he says its made him more appreciative of the little things many of us take for granted, like eating dinner with family.

His message to Canadians is to hold on to hope and one another. But most importantly, he says it’s vital that we all take the COVID-19 measures seriously.

“Life is so fragile. I’m really appreciating things and I’m also looking forward to being normal,” Mitchell said. “Almost everybody really followed quarantine and social distancing, it really works. If all of you get on board, then it’s really going to get better.”