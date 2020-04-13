Loading articles...

Health officials warn NYC could run out of virus test swabs

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and should only test hospitalized patients, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers over the weekend.

“As the swab supply continues to decline, there is a real possibility hospitals will completely run out,” the April 11 health alert said. “At this time, providers are reminded to only test hospitalized patients in order to preserve resources that are needed to diagnose and appropriately manage patients with more severe illness.”

The warning came amid repeated pleas from New York City and state officials for the federal government to provide widespread testing in order to move to a containment phase in the coronavirus outbreak.

“We can’t make that transition back to normal without testing on a much larger scale,” he said Monday on MSNBC.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
WB Gardiner approaching Grand, there is debris in the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 AM
Gusty wind out of the east right now (as of 5:30am April 13) #Toronto GTA but we’ll get into a west wind for the af…
Latest Weather
Read more