Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery was up .80 cent at $5.5340 a bushel; May corn was off 1.20 cents at $3.29 a bushel; May oats fell 6.60 cents at $2.7040 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 8 cents at 8.5140 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .70 cent at $.9100 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 2.73 cents at $1.1502 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.73 cents at .4385 a pound.

The Associated Press

