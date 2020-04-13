Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
GO Transit ridership down 90 per cent as people stay home during pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2020 1:27 pm EDT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2014/04/19: GO Transit is an inter-regional public transit system in Southern Ontario, Canada. It primarily serves the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) conurbation, with operations extending to several communities in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ontario’s regional transit agency says ridership on its bus and rail network is down to approximately 33,000 people per day, a 90 per cent decrease since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, says ridership dipped to those levels last week and has stayed there as people continue to work from home and self-isolate.
A spokesperson for the agency says that means ridership is down approximately 297,000 people per day on the transit system.
Prior to the pandemic, daily ridership on GO Transit was approximately 330,000 people.
Revenue has also plunged for the agency, down to $1.1 million a week from $11 million weekly prior to the pandemic.
Three GO Transit workers have tested positive for the virus, with another three having probable cases.