Farmers, food processors to get federal funds to help foreign workers isolate

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Canadian farmers and food processors will get $50 million in federal funding to ensure temporary foreign workers comply with mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the money today, saying the workers are an essential part of keeping Canada’s food supply going.

The agriculture industry relies on thousands of temporary foreign workers each year to handle everything from planting crops to working in processing plants.

But as part of broad public health initiatives to stall the spread of COVID-19, those workers must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Canada.

Bibeau says the funds are meant to acknowledge that complying with those rules comes at a cost for business.

She says the $1,500 per worker can be used to offset their salaries, or supply appropriate accommodation for the quarantine period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

