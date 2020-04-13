Loading articles...

A guide to COVID-19 scams and how to protect yourself

In today’s Big Story podcast, global pandemic has trapped most of us inside our homes. We’re cut off from friends and family. We’re scared and lonely and worried about our jobs and the rent or the mortgage. Which means, sadly, that we’ve never been riper targets for scammers and fraudsters looking to profit off our collective misery.

The scams began as soon as news of a virus made its way out of China in January, and as COVID-19 spread, so did they. And once you lose your money or information to a scammer, it’s far too late. So today, we’ll try to arm you with information—to identify a fraud and protect yourself if you’re targeted.

GUEST: Sam Cooper, National Investigative Reporter, Global News

