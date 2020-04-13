Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China reports exports fell further in March amid shutdown
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2020 11:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT
In this March 31, 2020 photo, workers in protective suits stand near a COSCO container ship docked at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. China's government reported Tuesday, April 14, 2020 that exports fell further in March compared with February amid a global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Chinatopix via AP)
BEIJING — China’s government reported Tuesday that exports fell further in March compared with February amid a global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The customs agency said exports fell 3.5% in Chinese currency terms to 1.3 trillion yuan ($183 billion). The agency didn’t immediately report figures in U.S. dollars, in which all of China’s trade is conducted, or give a year-on-year comparison, its standard measurement of growth.
Exports fell 17.2% in February in U.S. dollar terms as anti-virus controls closed factories, shopping malls and other businesses.
“With the Covid-19 spreading worldwide, the global economy faces mounting downward pressure. Uncertainties are on the rise,” said a customs agency statement. “China’s foreign trade is encountering bigger difficulties.”