Loading articles...

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Energy market analysts say Canadian oil wells will likely continue to be shut down amid weak prices despite an agreement to limit output struck by OPEC and other major producers on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Energy market analysts say Canadian oil wells will likely continue to be shut down amid weak prices despite an agreement to limit output struck by OPEC and other major producers on the weekend.  

The price of Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend oil rose by almost five per cent from Thursday’s close but remained stuck below US$5 per barrel on Monday morning as U.S. benchmark oil inched up by an equally modest amount.

Kevin Birn, a Calgary-based oil market analyst at IHS Markit, says the agreement to cut 9.7 million barrels per day of crude output is unprecedented, but it doesn’t match the demand destruction caused by measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His firm has forecast global oil demand will shrink by about 20 million barrels per day — one in five barrels of production — in the current month.

He says Canadian producers have already shut down wells accounting for about half a million barrels of oil per day because they can’t make money at current prices and that trend will continue until global energy demand rebounds.

In a report updated on Sunday, Desjardins analysts said more than one million barrels per day of western Canadian oil production will probably be taken offline — about 20 per cent of the total — despite the OPEC deal.

“The scale and the scope of this agreement is really a big deal,” said Birn. “It is unprecedented … but sadly, the demand destruction we’re seeing is even greater.

“What that means is this doesn’t solve the situation linked to the virus and the trajectory of the virus.”

This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
UPDATE: Intersection of Sheppard/Allen is CLOSED for a collision investigation. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 AM
Gusty wind out of the east right now (as of 5:30am April 13) #Toronto GTA but we’ll get into a west wind for the af…
Latest Weather
Read more