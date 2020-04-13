25 residents die of coronavirus at Etobicoke long-term care home

A long-term care home in Etobicoke says 25 of its residents have died due to COVID-19.

Eatonville Care Centre, located on the East Mall near Burnhamthorpe Road, confirmed the news in a statement Monday.

The home, which houses 247 residents, says it has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six test results are pending.

Executive director Evelyn MacDonald says the centre is working with Toronto public health to prevent further spread of the virus.