1 person injured as winds batter GTA

One woman was injured and vehicle damaged by what police said was debris from a construction site during a high winds event on April 13, 2020. (David Misener/CityNews)

One person was injured as winds battered the Greater Toronto Area Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Yonge and Shuter Streets for a report that materials had blown off a building under construction.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a pedestrian with unspecified injuries and a damaged vehicle.

Later in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, police said more construction-related materials were reported to be blowing around at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a large piece of construction scaffolding was seen hanging off a building at 18 Yorkville Avenue.

Roads in the area were closed in the area for the investigation.

