1 person injured as winds batter GTA

One person was injured as winds battered the Greater Toronto Area Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Yonge and Shuter Streets for a report that materials had blown off a building under construction.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a pedestrian with unspecified injuries and a damaged vehicle.

Later in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood, police said more construction-related materials were reported to be blowing around at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a large piece of construction scaffolding was seen hanging off a building at 18 Yorkville Avenue.

Roads in the area were closed in the area for the investigation.