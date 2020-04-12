Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto reports 160 new coronavirus cases, total now 2,225
by News Staff
Posted Apr 12, 2020 5:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 5:23 pm EDT
A member of staff holds a smear test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a molecular biological test in the central laboratory of the LADR laboratory network of Dr. Kramer and colleagues in northern Germany on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The City of Toronto reported another 160 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,225 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.
As of Saturday there were 79 deaths ib the city and the number was not updated Sunday.
Toronto Public Health also said 114 people have recovered and 208 people are in hospital, with 85 in intensive care units.
Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total up to 7,049.
An additional 21 deaths were reported related to coronavirus. The total number of deaths in Ontario now stands at 274
RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus