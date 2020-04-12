Toronto reports 160 new coronavirus cases, total now 2,225

The City of Toronto reported another 160 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,225 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday there were 79 deaths ib the city and the number was not updated Sunday.

Toronto Public Health also said 114 people have recovered and 208 people are in hospital, with 85 in intensive care units.

Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total up to 7,049.

An additional 21 deaths were reported related to coronavirus. The total number of deaths in Ontario now stands at 274

