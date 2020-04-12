Loading articles...

Toronto reports 160 new coronavirus cases, total now 2,225

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 5:23 pm EDT

A member of staff holds a smear test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a molecular biological test in the central laboratory of the LADR laboratory network of Dr. Kramer and colleagues in northern Germany on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The City of Toronto reported another 160 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,225 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday there were 79 deaths ib the city and the number was not updated Sunday.

Toronto Public Health also said 114 people have recovered and 208 people are in hospital, with 85 in intensive care units.

Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total up to 7,049.

An additional 21 deaths were reported related to coronavirus. The total number of deaths in Ontario now stands at 274

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:10 PM
CLEARED: #EBQEW ramp to Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Retweeted @JasonFrazerTV: You know of any kids? Tell them to tune in tomorrow morning at 9am on my Facebook page. Tomorrow, we will be discussing…
Latest Weather
Read more