The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 401 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 7,049.

The province now has 274 deaths after 21 were reported today. 

Ontario says 261 people are in intensive care, while 3,121 cases have been marked as resolved.

The Canadian Press

