Police investigating suspicious fire at Algoma Orchards in Newcastle

Durham Regional Police and Clarington Fire are investigating after a massive fire at Algoma Orchards in Newcastle.

Durham police and firefighters responded to a massive blaze at the Algoma Orchards Gourmet Market around 3:40 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Clarington Fire chief Gord Weir says the fire broke out on the north side of the building where the business stores empty apple bins.

He says 30,000 wooden and plastic bins were burned, two forklifts, five tractors and seven trailers were damaged in the fire. The building was not damaged.

A witness who lives around 5 kilometres from the building tells CityNews he heard loud explosions that woke him up.

Carlton Plummer says he heard “repetitive bangs” and saw an orange glow northwest of his home, over the area near Algoma Orchards.

“We ran to see what it was. When I got to Millstreet and Highway 2, I could actually smell the burning,” he says. “I saw a huge inferno … bigger than I would ever imagine to see. It was unbelievable to see with the human eye.”

The fire took around four hours to contain but no injuries were reported.

“We continue to work with DRPS to investigate the cause. At this time we are deeming the fire suspicious,” said Weir