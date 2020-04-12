Loading articles...

Police investigating suspicious fire at Algoma Orchards in Newcastle

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 3:18 pm EDT

A massive fire at the Algoma Orchards Gourmet Market in Newcastle on April 12, 2020 has been deemed suspicious. FACEBOOK/ Algoma Orchard Gourmet Market

Durham Regional Police and Clarington Fire are investigating after a massive fire at Algoma Orchards in Newcastle.

Durham police and firefighters responded to a massive blaze at the Algoma Orchards Gourmet Market around 3:40 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Clarington Fire chief Gord Weir says the fire broke out on the north side of the building where the business stores empty apple bins.

He says 30,000 wooden and plastic bins were burned, two forklifts, five tractors and seven trailers were damaged in the fire. The building was not damaged.

A witness who lives around 5 kilometres from the building tells CityNews he heard loud explosions that woke him up.

Carlton Plummer says he heard “repetitive bangs” and saw an orange glow northwest of his home, over the area near Algoma Orchards.

“We ran to see what it was. When I got to Millstreet and Highway 2, I could actually smell the burning,” he says. “I saw a huge inferno … bigger than I would ever imagine to see. It was unbelievable to see with the human eye.”

The fire took around four hours to contain but no injuries were reported.

“We continue to work with DRPS to investigate the cause. At this time we are deeming the fire suspicious,” said Weir

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED at the intersection of Davenport and Dupont. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Retweeted @JasonFrazerTV: You know of any kids? Tell them to tune in tomorrow morning at 9am on my Facebook page. Tomorrow, we will be discussing…
Latest Weather
Read more