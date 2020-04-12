Loading articles...

Police investigate knife call at Bathurst and Front

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

Police investigate a call near Bathurst and Front Streets on April 12, 2020. (Ryan Belgrave/CityNews)

Toronto police are investigating after a man with a knife was spotted downtown Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Bathurst and Front Streets.

One person was taken into custody.

EMS said they transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information has been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

