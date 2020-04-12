Loading articles...

Ogunquit art museum's new director has New England ties

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

OGUNQUIT, Maine — An art museum in southern Maine has named a Michigan art professor as its new executive director.

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art will be led by Amanda Lahikainen starting May 1, the museum’s board president said. Lahikainen is the chair of the art department at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She also oversees the college’s art gallery.

Lakihainen has New England roots, and has also taught at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Board president David Mallen said Lakihainen’s credentials “will further strengthen the OMAA as we aim to expand our audiences and make our museum even better known.”

Lakihainen will relocate to Maine. She grew up in Salem, Massachusetts, and has a summer home in Maine, the museum said. She said the museum has a “wonderful record of growth” under predecessor Michael Mansfield and she intends to continue it.

The Associated Press

