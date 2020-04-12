Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $14.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $14.5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 15 will be approximately $16 million.

The Canadian Press

