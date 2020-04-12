Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a male victim. He was transported to a trauma centre.

There was no immediate description of a suspect or suspects.

