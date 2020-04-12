Fewer gatherings, more social distancing in Toronto this weekend

The City of Toronto says officers who have been enforcing social distancing rules over the Easter long weekend are reporting fewer people in some usually busy parks.

Toronto police and by-law officers fanned out across the city in a coordinated enforcement blitz in 20 high-use parks to ensure residents adhere to what police chief Mark Saunders called a “zero tolerance policy” regarding physical distancing measures.

The city says Municipal Licensing and Standards (MLS) officers spoke to 286 people on Saturday regarding use of public amenities and physical distancing, which is an 83 per cent decrease from Friday.

In addition complaints to 311 about behaviour in parks decreased by almost 39 per cent on Saturday compared to Friday.

But not everyone is getting the message, as MLS officers still issued 48 tickets for using closed parks and not practicing physical distancing — that makes up 32 per cent of the total number of tickets handed out since enforcement began on April 3.

Officers also reported continuing problems with people lingering in Muskoka chairs and starting bonfires in waterfront parks as well as people with off-leash dogs in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

As per the city’s Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act, two people who do not live together and do not maintain a distance of six-feet between them in a park or public square could be looking at a ticket for up to $1,000.

The current enforcement blitz continues until Monday, at which time there will be a review to determine if efforts need to be extended.