Ontario to build big-data platform to fight coronavirus

The Ontario government is hoping better access to health data will help researchers combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called the Pandemic Threat Response (PANTHR), the system will also help in planning for future pandemics, the government said in a news release Sunday.

The system is still in the development phase, but once it is operational, the system will securely hold data from publicly funded administrative records. Physician claims, medical drug claims, hospital discharge summaries and claims for home care and long-term care will be part of the system, the government said.

Clinical data from public health, hospital, laboratory and diagnostic imaging systems will also be included.

The government said the data will be “de-identified” and has been developed in consultation with Ontario’s Privacy Commissioner.

“While access to data is important, we are taking all measures to ensure patient privacy is always respected and Ontarians are aware of how anonymized information may be shared,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott.