British PM Boris Johnson released from London hospital

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 9:03 am EDT

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

He will not immediately return to work.

Earlier Johnson said he owes his life to staff at the National Health Service who treated him for COVID-19.

The 55-year-old Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader confirmed to have the illness.

His coronavirus symptoms at first were said to have been mild, including a cough and a fever.

He was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital last Sunday after his condition worsened and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator.

He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular ward on Thursday.

