Loading articles...

Average US gas price drops 14 cents over 2 weeks to $2.01

Last Updated Apr 12, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED at the intersection of Davenport and Dupont. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Retweeted @JasonFrazerTV: You know of any kids? Tell them to tune in tomorrow morning at 9am on my Facebook page. Tomorrow, we will be discussing…
Latest Weather
Read more