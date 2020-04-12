Loading articles...

4th Brampton Transit operator tests positive for coronavirus

A fourth Brampton Transit operator has tested positive for the coronavirus, the City of Brampton said Sunday.

The employee last worked April 7 on Route 23 Sandalwood.

The city said people who are generally feeling well and have no symptoms should continue to go about their day. There is no need to call Peel Public Health.

“If you develop symptoms, please call public health. If you require emergency medical assistance, please call 911,” a city news release said.

The city added that Peel Public Health “indicates that there is no additional risk on a public transit bus than there would be in the general community.”

 

