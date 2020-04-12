Loading articles...

401 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 21 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario has reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total to just over 7,000.

Health officials say an additional 21 people have now died as a result of coronavirus, raising the total to 274.

More to come

