20 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Brampton seniors home

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP) AP

A seniors home in Brampton has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak after 16 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Holland Christian Homes say staff at their Grace Manor location are now in self-isolation in their homes and residents are isolating in their rooms.

In a statement, the home says preventative measures are in place and all the usual outbreak control practices are being conducted. Staff who need to be in contact with residents who are in isolation are wearing personal protective equipment.

The seniors’ agency says all resident and staff are having their temperatures checked twice daily and anyone showing any respiratory symptoms will be tested for the virus.

