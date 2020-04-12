20 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Brampton seniors home

A seniors home in Brampton has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak after 16 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Holland Christian Homes say staff at their Grace Manor location are now in self-isolation in their homes and residents are isolating in their rooms.

In a statement, the home says preventative measures are in place and all the usual outbreak control practices are being conducted. Staff who need to be in contact with residents who are in isolation are wearing personal protective equipment.

The seniors’ agency says all resident and staff are having their temperatures checked twice daily and anyone showing any respiratory symptoms will be tested for the virus.