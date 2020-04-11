Province extends COVID-19 emergency orders until April 23

The Ford government has extended all emergency orders put in place under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until April 23.

The declaration, which was first put in place back on March 17, extends the closure of outdoor amenities in parks and recreational areas, non-essential workplaces and licensed daycares – except those providing child care for health care and frontline essential workers.

The extension also means bars and restaurants and public places will remain closed, restricts the gathering of more than five people in any one place and prohibits price gouging.

As well new measures have been introduced to allow hospitals to use space in retirement homes and repurpose existing buildings or erect temporary structures in order to treat patients. There is also a ban on recreational camping on Crown lands retroactive to April 9.

“I understand the actions we are taking are affecting the lives and livelihoods of people across the province, but these are extraordinary times and we need to do whatever we can to keep individuals and families safe and stop the spread of this terrible virus,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We all must continue to do our part by staying home and practicing physical distancing.”

The province says the actions taken are all on the advice of Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer.