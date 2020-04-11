Loading articles...

Police: Miami officer handcuffed black doctor outside home

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

MIAMI — An internal investigation has been launched into why an African American doctor known for testing the homeless for the coronavirus was handcuffed outside his home by a police sergeant, Miami’s police chief said Saturday.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said in a video posted to social media Saturday that his agency doesn’t condone or accept profiling of any kind. The chief made his remarks after video surfaced of Dr. Armen Henderson being handcuffed Friday outside his Miami home.

Henderson, who works for the University of Miami Health System, was unloading items from a van when the sergeant pulled up in his squad car, exchanged words with Henderson and then handcuffed him. A home security camera captured the encounter.

Henderson told the Miami Herald the officer released him from the handcuffs and went on his way after the doctor screamed for his wife, who came outside with identification.

The officer told him he was patrolling the area after receiving complaints of people dumping trash, Henderson said.

Henderson said he told the officer he was just unloading his van. He said he was handcuffed when he didn’t show him identification and turned back toward his van, Henderson said.

The police chief said the agency had received a “litany of complaints” about illegal dumping in the neighbourhood.

“There is a cargo van that is parked in front of that home. It appears to be trash that is being off-loaded,” Colina said. “That is the genesis of the stop. What happens after that, what’s being discussed, the actions taken, etc., all that needs to be investigated. And it will be investigated.”

Ready, set, grow! Rogers employees get lippy for Movember - 680 NEWS
Ready, set, grow! Rogers employees get lippy for Movember

Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 9:34 pm EDT

Breakfast Television co-host Roger Petersen (left) and Sportsnet radio personality Hugh Burrill are both taking part in Movember.

November 1st isn’t just a day to raid your kid’s Halloween candy stash, it’s also the day many men start growing a sweet stache.

November 1 marks the start of Movember -— the charity that encourages men to grow a moustache to raise money and awareness for men’s health.

Several Rogers Media employees are taking the plunge, including Breakfast Television co-host Roger Petersen, Sportsnet radio personality Hugh Burrill, 680 NEWS anchor James Munroe, and CityNews associate producer Brandon Choghri.

The legendary ‘Voice’ of Citytv, Mark Dailey, championed the cause. Dailey was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and became an advocate for awareness in men’s health. He went on to sit on the Prostate Cancer Canada Board.

Dailey passed away in December 2010.

On his Movember page, Petersen cited Dailey as his inspiration.

“Mark Dailey is a man I admired for years and had the pleasure of working with,” he wrote. “When he was first diagnosed with colon cancer, rather than hide it he shared his journey, allowing other men to open up about their own experiences. Sadly we lost Mark eight years but he inspired me to help Prostate Cancer Canada get their message out. It is so difficult for men to open about their health but it so important that we do.”

