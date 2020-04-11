Loading articles...

Ontario records 31 new coronavirus-related deaths, 411 new cases

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 11:45 am EDT

A healthcare worker prepares to collect a sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site Friday, March 20, 2020 (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Ontario reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total up to 6,648.

There are an additional 31 deaths associated with coronavirus, the highest increase to date in a single day since the province started reporting those figures.

The total number of deaths now stands at 253.

The number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 climbed to 691 – a nine per cent increase over the previous day. However, the number of patients in the ICU fell by seven, down to 257.

The Ministry of Health says 2,858 of the cases are resolved, which is just over 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Provincial health officials say 3,648 tests were completed over the 24 hour period. More than 96,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford announced Friday that the province plans to have 8,000 tests a day completed by April 15. That figure is set to double by May 6.

