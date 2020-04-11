Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, four of the 27 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won — two by ticket holders on the Prairies and two by lottery players in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on April 14 will again be $70 million, but there will be 29 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

