Mayor Tory wants to see more tickets for social distancing violations

Mayor John Tory is calling on police and by-law officers to issue more tickets as part of stricter enforcement of current physical distancing measures.

In a letter to Toronto police chief Mark Saunders and Carleton Grant, the executive director of Municipal Licensing and Standards, Tory acknowledges that while the vast majority of Torontonians are keeping their distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 there are still too many “informational chats with hundreds of people who don’t get it or won’t comply.”

“The time has come for stricter enforcement and more tickets,” said Tory. “We are facing a deadly virus – tragically it has already claimed the lives of 77 Toronto residents – and we need people to realize as quickly as possible what they need to do to stay healthy.”

Tory says they continue to receive reports of everything from bonfires on the beach to hanging out in groups in parking lots to playing pickup sports in closed areas.

“There are still many people who are not doing what they must do to stay healthy themselves and to protect the health of others,” writes Tory.

Tory says while he can’t direct law enforcement as to how they go about enforcing the law he is offering his “strong opinion and support” on behalf of the law abiding people of the city who are following the public health measures in place.