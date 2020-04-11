Loading articles...

Magnitude 5.2 quake rattles California-Nevada state line

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

BODIE, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake just struck after 7:36 a.m. Saturday and was centred near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, approximately 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.

Mono County Sheriff’s dispatchers about 30 miles (48 kilometres) north of Bodie felt the earthquake, Sgt. Magdaleno Hernandez said. He said they have not received any reports of damages or injuries.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:30 PM
CLEARED: #EB401 east of the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
Sunny and near seasonal this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is 10 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more