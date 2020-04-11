Loading articles...

Judge rules cities' Affordable Care Act lawsuit can proceed

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a lawsuit by several cities alleging that the Trump administration has sabotaged the Affordable Care Act can go forward.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow on Friday denied part of the government’s motion to dismiss the complaint, which was originally filed in 2018 and amended last year.

The lawsuit asserts the administration is trying to discourage enrolment and reduce choices, and will destabilize the health insurance marketplace.

Columbus, Ohio, is the lead plaintiff in the case. It was joined by Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Philadelphia and residents of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The judge did dismiss part of the lawsuit, a claim that accused the president of violating a constitutional clause requiring the faithful execution of laws.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: King St W & Dowling Ave - reports of a male cyclist struck - officers o/s investigating - located male cyclis…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
Sunny and near seasonal this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is 10 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more