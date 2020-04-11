House of Commons resumes sitting to pass wage subsidy bill

The House of Commons returns briefly today in an effort to pass the massive $73 billion wage subsidy bill that will allow companies to get a 75-per-cent subsidy on each employee’s wages.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls it the largest economic measure Canada has taken since the second world war. He is set to make his televised address to Canadians from parliament after doing it outside his home for the past 26 days.

The prime minister primarily has been working from home since March 12 when his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister does not plan to address the nation on either Sunday and Monday, saying he will spend more time with his family this Easter weekend.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says they need to pass the wage subsidy bill quickly in order to fix the gaps in the CERB.

“Our immediate priority is making sure everyone gets the help they need. Millions of people who need help don’t qualify for the CERB,” Singh said.

“We are committed to holding the government to account during the pandemic, but we won’t use that as a bargaining chip to delay getting help to people who need it.”

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is also expected to speak in the morning to discuss the government’s response to COVID-19 and the recall of the House.