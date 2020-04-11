Loading articles...

Forecasters: Storm could create strong tornadoes in South

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

JACKSON, Miss. — Forecasters are warning of possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact much of the South.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi were among cities expected to be hit particularly hard.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson told residents to brace for the possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph (113 km) and tennis ball-sized hail through Sunday evening.

The Associated Press

