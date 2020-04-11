Loading articles...

Changes coming to allow seasonal workers to apply for CERB: Qualtrough

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the federal government is working on ways to ensure seasonal workers who do not currently qualify for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit will be able to apply.

Opposition MPs grilled Liberal cabinet ministers about the full package of emergency measures as part of a special sitting of Parliament Saturday to pass the Trudeau government’s wage subsidy program.

The program is aimed at helping Canadians weather the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Qualtrough says the government is currently working on changes to the CERB, which pays $2,000 a month for up to four months to workers whose income has disappeared due to COVID-19.

She says regulatory changes are needed to allow seasonal workers who currently don’t meet criteria for the emergency benefit to become eligible.

Qualtrough says those regulatory changes are being considered, and she is working hard to ensure seasonal workers will have access to the CERB.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle #EB401 at Yonge express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:51 AM
Sunny and near seasonal this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is 10 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more