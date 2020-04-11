Loading articles...

AK-Dem-Pres-Sum

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT

1 of 1 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Joe Biden 10,834 – 55 per cent

Bernie Sanders 8,755 – 45 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

AP Elections 04-11-2020 18:36

The Associated Press

