93-year-old: The pandemic is what ales her

Last Updated Apr 11, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

SEMINOLE, Pa. — A 93-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman is using the powers of the internet to keep a stock of beer while doing her part to “flatten the curve” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Olive Veronesi posed in her window with a dry erase board that read “I NEED MORE BEER!!” while holding a can of Coors Light, KDKA-TV reported.

The coronavirus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death in older adults and people with existing conditions. Those groups have been advised to take extra care.

The image has been widely shared and has been seen by over a million people on the KDKA Facebook page.

The station reports that several people have reached out to help Veronesi get more beer.

The Associated Press

Ready, set, grow! Rogers employees get lippy for Movember - 680 NEWS
Ready, set, grow! Rogers employees get lippy for Movember

Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 9:34 pm EDT

Breakfast Television co-host Roger Petersen (left) and Sportsnet radio personality Hugh Burrill are both taking part in Movember.

November 1st isn’t just a day to raid your kid’s Halloween candy stash, it’s also the day many men start growing a sweet stache.

November 1 marks the start of Movember -— the charity that encourages men to grow a moustache to raise money and awareness for men’s health.

Several Rogers Media employees are taking the plunge, including Breakfast Television co-host Roger Petersen, Sportsnet radio personality Hugh Burrill, 680 NEWS anchor James Munroe, and CityNews associate producer Brandon Choghri.

The legendary ‘Voice’ of Citytv, Mark Dailey, championed the cause. Dailey was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and became an advocate for awareness in men’s health. He went on to sit on the Prostate Cancer Canada Board.

Dailey passed away in December 2010.

On his Movember page, Petersen cited Dailey as his inspiration.

“Mark Dailey is a man I admired for years and had the pleasure of working with,” he wrote. “When he was first diagnosed with colon cancer, rather than hide it he shared his journey, allowing other men to open up about their own experiences. Sadly we lost Mark eight years but he inspired me to help Prostate Cancer Canada get their message out. It is so difficult for men to open about their health but it so important that we do.”

Donate to Roger Petersen’s Mo Space

Donate to Hugh Burrill’s Mo Space

Donate to the 680 NEWS Team Mo Space

Donate to Brandon Choghri’s Mo Space

