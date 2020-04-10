Loading articles...

War-ravaged Yemen announces 1st confirmed coronavirus case

Last Updated Apr 10, 2020 at 2:30 am EDT

CAIRO — Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Friday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the war-torn country, stoking fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled health care system.

The national emergency committee for the COVID-19 disease in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout said in a tweet that the patient is being treated and in stable condition, without further details.

Yemen is a uniquely dangerous place for the coronavirus to spread. Repeated bombings over five years of war have destroyed or closed more than half its health facilities. Deep poverty, dire water shortages and a lack of adequate sanitation have made the country a breeding ground for disease.

The Associated Press

