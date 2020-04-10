Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 10, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

 

10 a.m.

Figures from the federal government this morning show that 5.08 million people are receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The figure includes about two million workers who previously qualified for employment insurance benefits after March 15, but were moved to the new benefit when it became available on Monday.

So far this week, 3.08 million people have filed claims for the benefit, including just over 615,000 claims alone on Thursday.

The $2,000-a-month benefit is available for up to 16 weeks for eligible workers affected by COVID-19.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
EB Lawrence remains blocked at Kennedy because of an early morning collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: Spiritual, emotional & mental wellbeing are important while we #StayHome . Plan to celebrate faith-based observances onl…
Latest Weather
Read more