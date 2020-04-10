Loading articles...

St. Louis group OKs $6M for proposed youth sports complex

Last Updated Apr 10, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis commission has approved $6 million in tax money to convert a struggling outlet mall in Hazelwood into a massive youth sports complex.

The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday approved a request that uses hotel tax revenue for the proposed POWERplex project, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Commission attorneys said the money would only be paid out if all other financing is secured for the $54 million project.

Last month, the Missouri Development Finance Board also approved a $6 million contribution to the project. The city of Hazelwood is contributing millions to the financing, and the developers are contributing $3.3 million in equity and $18.4 million in private loans for the project, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The project proposes a huge campus of multiple playing fields capable of hosting simultaneous baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball and football games. Plans for the area where the St. Louis Outlet Mall now stands also include a hotel, restaurants and other amenities.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 at Brock Street.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
More gradual clearing today leading to some sunshine across the region! But it's COLD out there, thanks to that chi…
Latest Weather
Read more