Social distancing enforcement blitz continues this long weekend

Toronto police and by-law officers will be fanning out across the city this long weekend in a coordinated social distancing enforcement blitz.

Two hundred by-law enforcement officers along with 160 members of the police service will be visiting so-called hotspots where people continue to congregate in violation of physical distancing measures introduced by the city and province.

“Officers continue to observe people participating in prohibited activities in City parks, including gathering in groups larger than five, not practicing physical distancing, using closed parks amenities and allowing dogs to run off leash in public areas,” the city said in a statement.

Among the areas drawing specific attention from enforcement officers, based on complaints and feedback from the public:

Bluffer’s Park

Rosetta McClain Gardens

High Park

Humber Bay East

Christie Pits

Trinity Bellwoods

Woodbine Beach

Allan Gardens

Sunnybrook Park

Sherwood Park



Parking enforcement officers will also be patrolling these locations and issuing tickets to those who continue to park in closed parking facilities.

On Wednesday, the City said almost 1,000 people were spoken too regarding the closure of park amenities and physical distancing.

The City says since April 4, a total of 68 tickets have been issued.

A number of closures should also limit the need or temptation for people to go out this weekend.

The LCBO is closed today, Easter Sunday and Monday but will reopen on Saturday while while beer stores will be closed today and Easter Sunday but will be open on Saturday and Monday.

Most major grocery stores are also closed today and Easter Sunday.