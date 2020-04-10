Loading articles...

Man, 36, arrested in Scarborough homicide investigation: police

Last Updated Apr 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police said they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation in the Progress Avenue and Markham Road area.

On March 29, police allege Farook Alibhai, 65, of Toronto, was assaulted by a man in a residential building in the area.

He was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury. He later died on April 5 of his injuries, police said.

Nathaniel Ottley, 36, of Toronto, has been charged with manslaughter.

He appeared in court on April 8.

Police said the case remains under investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Police said this is the city’s 20th homicide investigation of the year.

||
