Peel police charge 3 men after 16 vehicles worth more than $1M seized

Peel Regional Police said they have charged three men after 16 vehicles worth more than $1 million were seized by investigators this week.

On March 18, police said the commercial auto crime bureau began an investigation into stolen and fraud-financed vehicles in the region.

As the investigation unfolded, police allege that a number of people were “identified to be involved in the exporting of the vehicles obtained throughout Canada.”

On April 9, police said they served two search warrants on properties in Mississauga. One at a private residence at Eglinton Avenue and Confederation Way and at a business in the Ambler Drive and Kamato Road area.

“Investigators seized 16 vehicles with a total value of approximately $1.2 million,” police said in a news release.

Information on the type and condition of the seized vehicles was not released by the police.

On March 18, Ryan Asif Kanhai, 24, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000, police said.

A second man, Mohanad El Khatib, 32, of Mississauga, was arrested this past Thursday. He is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Mohammad Asif, a 44-year-old man from Mississauga, was also arrested on Thursday. Police said he is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods and possession of credit card data.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information to share to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.