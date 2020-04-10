Loading articles...

Ontario preventing closed child care centres from collecting payments from parents

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ontario government has issued an emergency order banning closed child care centres from collecting payment from parents.

The order also ensures their child’s space within the closed centre will be protected if parents do not pay any fees.

All child care centres in the province have been ordered closed, except for ones providing child care to frontline health care workers and other essential workers.

“COVID-19 has imposed significant financial pressure on working parents,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a press release. “We need to support our parents who may be facing reduced income or layoffs during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Child care providers are being told they can get support from the federal government through the Economy Recovery Plan.

