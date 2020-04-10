Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario preventing closed child care centres from collecting payments from parents
by News staff
Posted Apr 10, 2020 2:36 pm EDT
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Ontario government has issued an emergency order banning closed child care centres from collecting payment from parents.
The order also ensures their child’s space within the closed centre will be protected if parents do not pay any fees.
All child care centres in the province have been ordered closed, except for ones providing child care to frontline health care workers and other essential workers.
“COVID-19 has imposed significant financial pressure on working parents,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a press release. “We need to support our parents who may be facing reduced income or layoffs during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Child care providers are being told they can get support from the federal government through the Economy Recovery Plan.