Loading articles...

Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison

Last Updated Apr 10, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

MOSCOW — Russian officials said a large fire was blazing Friday at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed.

There was no official information about casualties or damage at the prison in Angarsk, 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) east of Moscow.

But Pavel Glushenko, a local human rights activist, said on social media that “full-scale hostilities” were taking place at the maximum-security prison.

Details were unclear about what set off the clashes, with reports either that prisoners attacked guards or that a guard beat a prisoner.

The prison holds about 1,200 inmates.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
RE-OPENED: EB Lawrence at Kennedy.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
The winds out of the northwest have been gusting up to 64 km/h! That's the highest gust so far today!
Latest Weather
Read more