Canada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint response to falling oil prices amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But Trudeau did not say specifically what Canada may do next to help the sector.

Trudeau says Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is telling his G20 counterparts about the challenges in Canada’s energy sector from Newfoundland to Alberta to Saskatchewan.

O’Regan was meeting virtually on Friday with G20 energy ministers, and was to update reporters later.

Trudeau says Canada took note of the measures that the OPEC cartel and its partners countries agreed to on Thursday to boost oil prices.

They agreed to cut production by a tenth of global supply, or as much as 10 million barrels a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press