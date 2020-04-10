478 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario, 22 new deaths

Ontario confirms 478 new cases of coronavirus today, marking a 8.3 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 6,237. The Greater Toronto Area accounts for more than half of the cases with 52.9 per cent.

The updated numbers include 22 new deaths, with resolved cases jumping from 2,305 to 2,574. The number of resolved cases represent 41.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The backlog of cases under investigation also grew for a fourth day in a row to nearly 1,600.

And in spite of Premier Doug Ford’s insistence that testing be increased to the province’s daily capacity of 13,000, just 5,573 tests were processed on Thursday.

A total of 94,271 people have been tested in the province.

According to the province, 673 people have been hospitalized with another 260 in the ICU, 217 of those people are also on ventilators.

Seventy-three long-term care homes are experiencing outbreaks, accounting for 931 cases and 99 deaths.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus