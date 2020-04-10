Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
5M Canadians currently receiving CERB payment
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 10, 2020 10:41 am EDT
A screenshot of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit website. CITYNEWS
Figures from the federal government this morning show that 5.08 million people are receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.
The figure includes about two million workers who previously qualified for employment insurance benefits after March 15, but were moved to the new benefit when it became available on Monday.
So far this week, 3.08 million people have filed claims for the benefit, including just over 615,000 claims alone on Thursday.
The $2,000-a-month benefit is available for up to 16 weeks for eligible workers affected by COVID-19.
More to come
