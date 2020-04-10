Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 more Toronto Public Health employees test positive for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Apr 10, 2020 2:38 pm EDT
A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto on Monday, August 21, 2017. Toronto's top public health official believes the time has come to decriminalize all drugs for personal use and will be asking the city's board of health this week to push the federal government for action on the issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Two more Toronto Public Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 12.
One of the new cases is linked to previous cases involving employees working at the Victoria Street offices. The second new case involves an employee working at Metro Hall.
The staff member from Metro Hall was sent home to self-isolate along with eight other employees that person had come into contact with at work.
